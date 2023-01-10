Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Capital Link Company Presentation Series

Jan. 10, 2023 2:26 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Capital Link Company Presentation Series January 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

CorporateParticipants

Hamish Norton - President

Nicos Rescos - Chief Operating Officer

Charis Plakantonaki - Chief Strategy Officer

Christos Begleris - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Constantinos Simantiras - Head, Market Research

ConferenceCall Participants

Nicolas Bornozis - Capital Link

Nicolas Bornozis

I am Nicolas Bornozis of Capital Link and I would like to welcome you all to Capital Links Corporate Presentation Series. We are delighted to have with us today, the management of Star Bulk Carriers, who is going to make a presentation on their development, strategy and sector outlook.

A very quick message of a disclaimer that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities. This is not for investment advice or advice of any kind. And this presentation is for purely informational purposes. Just a quick note on logistics, we will have a presentation a slide presentation, followed by Q&A. Please submit your questions using the Q&A button at the bottom of your screen. And your questions could be answered by the management after the end of this live presentation.

And with this, I'd like to thank you all for joining today. And I would like to turn over the floor to Mr. Hamish Norton, the President of Star Bulk Carriers. Hamish, the floor is yours. Thank you.

Hamish Norton

Thank you very much, Nicolas. So let me introduce the team we have online. We have Nicos Rescos, who's Chief Operating Officer. We have Simos Spyrou, who's co-Chief Financial Officer, Christos Begleris, Co-Chief Financial Officer, Charis Plakantonaki, Chief Strategy Officer; [Konstantine Anapolis] [ph], Deputy CFO; Constantinos Simantiras, who's Head of Market Research. And what you see is our forward-looking statement disclaimer. And let's go to the next slide.

This is from our Q3

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.