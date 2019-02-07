Truist: The Problem And Opportunity In One Word

Summary

  • Truist's problem and opportunity in one word: "MERGER"
  • BB&T and SunTrust announced their "transformational merger of equals" nearly four years ago, on February 7, 2019.
  • Since then, the bank has held 15 quarterly earnings calls in which the word "merger" has been uttered 340 times, including 53 times in the first three quarters of 2022.
  • Truist's stock price is today lower than the day the merger was announced.  But it is up 5.6% compared to -6.3% for the regional bank ETF since the bank's 3Q 2022 earnings call when the CEO stated, "merger calls diminished."
  • A 4.54% dividend, 9.3x Forward P/E, and stock price momentum since October are enticing.  If I like what I hear from management during the 4Q earnings call on January 19, I may buy shares.
"Merger"

I learned a long time ago to pay close attention to what bank CEOs tell investors during earnings calls and in annual reports.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has a key word: "MERGER."

Since announcing the BB&T - SunTrust "transformational merger of equals" that "creates

Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

