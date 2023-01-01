Gilead Sciences: Revised Revenue Projections To 2030 - This Momentum Stock Is Still A Buy

Jan. 10, 2023 3:44 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)4 Comments
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Marketplace

Summary

  • Gilead is the stock with most momentum in a sector - big pharma - that performed exceptionally well in 2022.
  • The company is already an HIV giant but CEO Daniel O'Day has been given the task of creating a thriving oncology division.
  • In July, I set a price target for Gilead stock of ~$125 - I am revising that figure down to ~$112, after completing revised forward revenue projections.
  • I share all of my forecasts and rationale in this post, plus discounted cash flow analysis. I still see an upside opportunity of up to 30%.
  • I remain positive on the outlook for Gilead and anticipate further share price growth. If CEO O'Day fails to deliver in oncology after Gilead's ~$40bn M&A spree, however, shareholders may be punished.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth. Learn More »
Be guided by Numerology

NikkiZalewski/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In 2022, the S&P 500 lost 16% of its value as almost all sectors of the stock market suffered losses owing to rising interest rates and inflation. Sectors such as technology, communication, and consumer cyclicals suffered losses of >30%, whilst

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.4K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GILD, BMY, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.