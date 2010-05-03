VLT: Small Junk Bond CEF That Should Be Avoided

Jan. 10, 2023 3:47 PM ETInvesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
Summary

  • Invesco High Income Trust II is a junk bond-focused closed-end fund that aims to provide high current income.
  • The fund yields 10.9% based on its monthly distribution of $0.0964/share.
  • However, investors should note that VLT's distribution is not fully funded both from an accounting standpoint (as it uses returns of capital) and from an economic standpoint (as NAV declines).
  • Investors seeking junk-bond exposure should look elsewhere.

Invesco Canadian head office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

The Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") aimed at providing high current income from a portfolio of junk bonds. Although VLT has a high current yield of 10.9%, its distribution is not fully funded from investment income

VLT has poor trading liquidity

Figure 1 - VLT has poor trading liquidity (nasdaq.com)

VLT fund characteristics

Figure 2 - VLT fund characteristics (VLT November 2022 factsheet)

VLT fund credit allocation

Figure 3 - VLT fund credit allocation (VLT November 2022 factsheet)

VLT fund sector allocation

Figure 4 - VLT fund sector allocation (VLT November 2022 factsheet)

VLT historical returns

Figure 5 - VLT historical returns (morningstar.com)

VLT annual returns

Figure 6 - VLT annual returns (morningstar.com)

VLT risk metrics

Figure 7 - VLT risk metrics (morningstar.com)

VLT financial summary

Figure 8 - VLT financial summary (VLT 2022 annual report)

VLT's NAV has declined at 3.8% CAGR over past decade

Figure 9 - VLT's NAV has declined at a 3.8% CAGR over past decade (invesco.com)

VLT distributions have shrunk at 1.8% CAGR

Figure 10 - VLT distributions have shrunk at 1.8% CAGR (Seeking Alpha)

VLT vs. peers

Figure 11 - VLT vs. peers (Author created with return and risk metrics from Morningstar and fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

