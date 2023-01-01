U.S. Stocks Are Attractive Relative To International Peers

Summary

  • U.S. stocks outperformed international stocks through October of 2022. Since then, international stocks have come roaring back.
  • The outperformance and subsequent underperformance of U.S. stocks appear to be driven by the U.S. dollar.
  • The path of the dollar relative to other currencies depends on the Federal Reserve's versus other central banks' monetary policy.
  • Monetary policy also contributes to countries' relative growth paths.
  • That the Fed is ahead of other central banks in its tightening cycle suggests U.S. stocks will outperform their international peers in the coming year or two.

World Map on digital display

Dollar Dynamics in 2022

After rallying for much of 2022 on the back of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, the U.S. dollar has sold off since its September peak. There is a voluminous academic literature, dating back at least to

DXY index

The trade-weighted dollar (Bloomberg)

spx vs mxwdu indexes

S&P 500 (SPX) versus MSCI World ex U.S. (MXWDU) index (Bloomberg)

global 2s-10s curves

U.S. and global 2s-10s curves (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

global inflation

U.S. and global last year-over-year inflation (QuantStreet, Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
20 Followers
Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VXUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

