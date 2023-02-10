QYLD: What To Make Of This Massive 14% Yield

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • QYLD offers a very high income yield due to a unique strategy.
  • But that strategy has a downside and causes capital erosion over time.
  • QYLD may not be a great buy despite a compellingly high dividend yield.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Article Thesis

Global X Funds' Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is a specialized income-focused fund that currently offers a hefty 14% dividend yield based on the payments that it made over the last year. Before jumping on this

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
46.48K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of July 24, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Kingdown.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.