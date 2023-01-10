Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) CEO Marc Casper presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 3:03 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - JP Morgan

Operator

Rachel Vatnsdal

Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team from JP Morgan. I'm joined today by Marc Casper, CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. So today will be a 40-minute presentation. We'll start off with 20-minute presentation from Marc. And then after that, we'll shift into Q&A. Just like all the other sessions that you've been to this week, we'll have mic runners throughout the room. So if you do have a question, please raise your hand. But wait until you have a mic in your hand to ask your question. Otherwise, for those of you joining us online, feel free to answer-and-question via the webcast.

With that, Marc, I will let you take away. Thank you.

Marc Casper

Good morning, everyone. It is great to be back in San Francisco. Rachel, thank you for having us. I thought about this conference. It's just great to see so many people. And yesterday, it was just a great day with customers and so many familiar faces in the standing room only crowd here at the Westin. So what I thought I would do is every year past is remind you of our Safe Harbor and the use of non-GAAP financials, the reconciliation can be found in our website under the investor relations section. When I thought about this conference, I thought about 2022. And what the world was like for investors not the most pleasant of years, I thought that I would maybe share some perspective before getting into the presentation. This is I think, my 15th JP Morgan conference. And what I wanted to do is just kind of reflect a little bit

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.