Acuity Continues To Execute, But Weaker Non-Resi Trends Seem To Be Weighing On Shares

Jan. 10, 2023 4:15 PM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.17K Followers

Summary

  • Acuity posted a modest beat relative to sell-side expectations, with better revenue and gross margin partly offset by higher commission spending.
  • I see a real risk that non-residential spending could disappoint Street expectations in 2023, but Acuity's leverage to institutional customers is a relative positive.
  • Acuity generates respectable margins and returns (ROIC, et al), but a fundamental lack of revenue growth remains an issue when making the investment case; investing to expand ISG could help.
  • I believe Acuity shares are undervalued even with the risk of a weaker non-resi end-market, but low revenue growth and limited margin leverage potential may limit the upside.

Man controlling the lights of his house using a home automation system

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

One of the more frustrating investment situations to be in is to see a company executing a little better than expected, but see the shares drift lower anyway. Such is the case with Acuity Brands

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.