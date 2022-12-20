Stanley Black & Decker: Value Trap As High Debt And Falling Margins Magnify Cyclical Risks

Summary

  • With the property market slowing, all companies associated with the sector are at risk as homebuilder confidence plummets.
  • Stanley Black & Decker has elevated cyclical exposure since buyers can delay power tool purchases if conditions slow.
  • Power tool technologies are not improving at the same pace they were years ago, decreasing long-term demand growth.
  • Stanley Black & Decker has become so large that it risks competing with itself and is struggling to manage its complex internal supply chain.
  • As Stanley's gross margins decline amid high inventories, the company could eventually crater - mainly if its debt leverage is not maintained soon.
Jigsaw for construction and repair on power tool store shelves.

The construction and home improvement market surged in 2020-2021 as government stimulus, low-interest rates, and extra free time among people (due to lockdowns) created a goldilocks market. Many real estate and construction stocks surged as corporate profits skyrocketed. However, the sharp rise in interest rates last year

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.21K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

