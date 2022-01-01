Chart Storm For Early January 2023 (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 10, 2023 4:57 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)COWZ, DJT, EWMC, EWW, HYG, NFTY, RGI, RSP, RTM, RYE, RYH, RYU, SCHD, UKX
Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
147 Followers

Summary

  • Stocks outside large cap tech are outperforming.
  • Markets outside the U.S. are turning around and in some cases near breakout to all time highs.
  • Slowing economy, high interest rates, and the Federal Reserve remain headwinds.

Huge high glaciers in winter natural conditions, the sea in ice, snow and blizzards. Arctic winter snowy landscape. 3D Rendering

designprojects/iStock via Getty Images

Let’s review charts as they describe facts and then determine if the stock market is likely to go higher or lower in 2023. We will go through stock market charts, economic charts, and valuation.

Stock

SPX

S&P 500 Chart (Author )

SPX ADV NEW HI

S&P 500 Advancers Net New High (Author )

SPX % >200 & 50 dma

S&P 500 and % above 200 and 50 day moving average (Author )

SPX DJT

S&P 500 Dow Jones Transport Average (Author )

Corporate Bond Index and S&P 500 Chart

Corporate Bond Index and S&P 500 (Author )

SPX HYG

S&P 500 HYG Chart (Author )

SPX VIX

S&P 500 VIX Chart (Author )

RSP

Equally weighted S&P 500 (Author )

RSP / SPX Chart

RSP to S&P 500 Ratio Chart (Author )

EWMC

EWMC Mid Cap Equal Weighted (Author )

RYE

Equally weighted S&P Energy Sector (Author )

RYH

Equally weighted S&P Health Care (Author )

RTM

Equally weighted S&P Material (Author)

RYF

Equally weighted S&P Financial (Author )

RYU

Equally weighted S&P Utility Sector (Author )

RGI

Equally weighted S&P Industrial Sector (Author )

NIFTY Chart

NIFTY Chart (Author )

EWW

EWW Mexico Chart (Author )

UK 100

UK 100 Chart (Author )

XJO

Australian Stock Market Chart (Author )

SCHD Chart

SCHD Chart (Author )

COWZ Chart

COWZ Chart (Author )

LEI

Leading Economic Indicator (The Conference Board)

PMI Services

PMI Services Index (ISM Report)

PMI Report

PMI Manufacturing Index (ISM Report)

10y-3m chart

Inversion of 10 year minus 3 month (St Louis Federal Reserve )

Harvey on inversion

Economist Harvey on inversion (Bloomberg )

Real Yield

Real Yield 10 year and 3 month (Bloomberg )

Unemployment rate

Unemployment Rate (St Louis Federal Reserve )

Large cap valuation

S&P 500 Valuation (Yardeni Research )

Mid cap valuation

Mid Cap Valuation (Yardeni Research )

Small cap valuation

Small cap valuation (Yardeni Research )

Tech non valuation chart

S&P 500 valuation for tech versus rest (Yardeni Research )

Growth value valuation

S&P 500 Valuation Growth versus Value (Yardeni Research )

PEG Growth Value

S&P 500 Valuation PEG Growth versus Value (Yardeni Research )

This article was written by

Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
147 Followers
20+ years experience investing in stocks, ETFs, real estate and other financial instruments. My career background before devoting myself full time into investment was in risk management for major US financial institutions. I plan to write about investment opportunities that are not common knowledge or have not been covered recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information sharing and not investment advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.