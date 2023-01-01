Rayonier Advanced Materials Offers Opportunity As Pricing Improves

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • RYAM produces paper products, primarily high-purity cellulose pulp.
  • The shares have run up strongly after strong pricing in Q3 2022 and improved guidance.
  • A recent sell-off in the shares may be unwarranted. I believe they may be cheap on a 2023 cash flow basis, results in February will confirm or negate that.
  • The company does have material debt to refinance likely in 2023.
  • As a more cyclical name the company is also exposed to recession risks.
Paper Factory

AVTG

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) produces high-end paper products and is seeing strong pricing that may cause Q4 2022 results to be strong. This should lead to strong EBITDA in 2023, following very back-end loaded EBITDA in 2022. The risks are declining volumes

This article was written by

Rational Expectations profile picture
Rational Expectations
1.23K Followers
Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Do your own research or consult a professional. Investing involves risk of total loss. Write-up may contain inaccuracies or errors and will not be updated. Holdings may up updated without notice. Author's opinions only.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.