Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 5:10 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Roz Brewer - CEO

James Kehoe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Lisa Gill

Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the healthcare services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this morning that we have with us Walgreens Boots Alliance. Presenting for Walgreens will be Roz Brewer, CEO. After Roz does her presentation, she's going to join myself and their CFO, James Kehoe, over here at the table for some Q&A.

With that, let me hand it off to Roz.

Roz Brewer

Thank you, Lisa. Hello, everyone. It looks like we still have a few people filing in, but we'll go ahead and get started. So welcome, and thank you, JPMorgan, for hosting us today. Before we start, I will note the harbor statements that are on Slide 2 here. But today, I'd like to spend just a few moments to recap our first quarter results. We're just leaving earnings last week, Thursday.

But just to recap those earnings, we had a solid first quarter performance, and we offered incremental color on our second half of the growth drivers. And today, I'm going to focus on also the accelerated transformation we're having in healthcare right now. So this was a landmark quarter for us, and it really showed the build-out of our next growth engine. And it showed that we invested to support VillageMD's acquisition of Summit Health creating one of the leading independent provider groups in the country.

At the same time, we are taking divisive and very clear action to unlock value and strengthen the company and simplifying the portfolio. Now we're taking the next steps in our journey. We have new efforts underway to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.