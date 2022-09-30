THQ: High-Yielding Fund Based On Defensive Healthcare Sector

Summary

  • THQ is a CEF focused on the defensive healthcare sector.
  • The fund pays a healthy 6.8% current yield.
  • Although THQ underperforms a sector ETF like the XLV, for investors who are more interested in current yield, THQ could be a good bet.

Female doctor in hospital looking at digital tablet

Solskin

The Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) is a closed-end fund aimed at generating income and capital gains by investing in the healthcare sector. The fund pays a generous 6.8% distribution yield that appears sustainable relative to the fund's long-term

THQ management team

Figure 1 - THQ management team (THQ factsheet)

THQ asset and subsector allocation

Figure 2 - THQ asset and subsector allocation (teklacap.com)

THQ top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - THQ top 10 holdings (teklacap.com)

THQ historical returns

Figure 4 - THQ historical returns (morningstar.com)

XLV historical returns

Figure 5 - XLV historical returns (morningstar.com)

THQ distribution funded partly through ROC

Figure 6 - THQ distribution funded partly through return of captial (THQ December 2022 19a notice)

THQ has grown its NAV over time

Figure 7 - THQ has grown its NAV over time (morningstar.com)

THQ discount to NAV

Figure 8 - THQ discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

THQ Level 3 assets represent only 1% of total assets

Figure 9 - THQ Level 3 assets represent only 1% of total assets (THQ 2022 annual report)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

