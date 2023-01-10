HStocks

Intro

We wrote about iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) back in September of last year when an attractive delta-neutral strategy presented itself at the time. Shares were trading in a narrow trading range and implied volatility (48%+) in the back month was at the high end of its range. Implied volatility is simply the expected move of the underlying. As expected, we exited the iron condor position not long after opening it, as EWZ continued to trade in a range, and implied volatility contracted from its overextended level. This enabled us to buy back the position much cheaper for profit.

In fact, if we pull up a chart of the exchange-traded fund's ("ETF's") present implied volatility, at present, we see that it remains down from its pre-election levels (39%+) in the back month. Traders would have expected more of a bump in EWZ's implied volatility this week after the reported news of former President Bolsonaro supporters rioting in Brasilia over the weekend. However, we remain around the 39% level in IV in EWZ, which means our possibilities of selling option premium are not as extensive as they were pre-election.

EWZ Implied Volatility (Interactive Brokers)

Suffice it to say, instead of selling premium, if we were to be directional in this play, we would remain bullish for the following reasons. For starters, the intermediate pattern since shares bottomed in early 2020 looks like an ascending triangle. These patterns point to accumulation and invariably end up being bullish in nature irrespective of where they appear on the technical chart.

EWZ Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

U.S. Dollar Weakness

Furthermore, the U.S. dollar has delivered a shot across the bow with respect to how the dollar index has declined in recent months. We now have a clear undercut of the greenback's 10-week moving average below its corresponding 40-week average, as we see below. This could be the start of a trending move to the downside, which would be a nice tailwind for EWZ considering the fund's holdings which are strongly weighted towards the commodity sector. In fact, both the iron/steel and oil & gas industry groups almost make up 38% of the fund in terms of weighting. Suffice it to say, more sustained weakness in the greenback will be bullish for the likes of Vale & Petrobras over time from a pricing standpoint.

US Dollar Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Dividend

Then you have the dividend, which gives investors a significant margin of safety due to the size of the yield. At present, the trailing dividend yield tops 13% and has had average growth rates in the 40% range over the past 12 months alone. Suffice it to say, even if the ascending triangle depicted above takes many more months to break out above support, investors will continue to get handsomely paid while they wait. Furthermore, the fund's dividend is currently at a record historic high, which also demonstrates how undervalued EWZ remains at present.

In saying this, EWZ has only two years of dividend growth under its belt as opposed to a 19-year record of paying dividends overall. This is essentially what you get with an ETF in that it is very difficult for the fund to have a long dividend growth record intact due to the sheer number of companies in the fund. Do not let the lack of a clear growth trend distract you, however. As a fund, EWZ is literally hitting it out of the ballpark with the dividend it is offering.

Value

Speaking of the EWZ's valuation, the fund currently trades with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of under 6 and a trailing price-to-book ratio of 1.58. Here again, we see significant undervaluation compared to historic multiples in this fund, which again gives us a margin of safety. Why? Because when we take into account EWZ's present valuation, it stands to reason that we do not need every company in the fund to do well in order to make a profit from a potential long investment. All we need is fair results regarding the average growth of the fund's holdings and we will still make money. This is because buying EWZ today enables the investor to pick up the fund's cash flow for pennies on the dollar. This comes back to the old adage that one makes money when he buys (Margin of safety).

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we remain bullish on iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF due to a declining dollar, bullish technicals, a very strong dividend that is inflation-proof, and its ultra-low valuation. We may get directional here with iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF on the next swing low. We look forward to continued coverage.