Rebalancing To Improve Profits And Reduce Risk

Jan. 10, 2023 7:50 PM ETTSLA, SPY
Perry Kaufman profile picture
Perry Kaufman
316 Followers

Summary

  • Rebalancing portfolio has been around for a long time.
  • Rebalancing methods all seek to restore your original risk.
  • None of them deal with improving your returns.

Conceptual image of geometric pebbles

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The idea of rebalancing your portfolio has been around for decades. It comes in two basic forms:

  1. Choosing the best performing stocks with the best diversification, called the “efficient frontier.”
  2. Keeping the same stocks
Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Data source: CSI

Chart Description automatically generated

Data source:CSI

This article was written by

Perry Kaufman profile picture
Perry Kaufman
316 Followers
Perry Kaufman is a Financial Engineer with more than 40 years of experience. He is the author of "Trading Systems and Methods, Sixth Edition" as well as "Kaufman Constructs Trading Systems" and "Learn To Trade." He publishes his performance and research on www.kaufmansignals.com. A list of recent articles and webinars can be found in his monthly report. His approach uses fully automated trading strategies, ranging from trend following to arbitrage, including dynamic portfolio allocation and risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.