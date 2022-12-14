Matador Resources: Downgraded To Sell; 50% Downside Possible

Jan. 10, 2023 8:01 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)
Summary

  • Matador Resources' exponential growth trajectory could be crushed by less supportive oil and gas prices, which might compress the firm's earnings per share.
  • Yes, the company's debt structure has improved. However, acquisitions and expansion projects will be challenging during a period embodied by unfavorable capital structures and recession risk.
  • Our residual income model suggests Matador Resources could lose approximately 50% of its market capitalization in the coming years. However, other factors need to be considered.
Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

It's been ten months since we covered Matador Resources' (NYSE:MTDR) stock. Although the security has garnered total returns of nearly 5% since our initial strong buy rating, it has underperformed our expectations. Today's article provides an

VBN

CapEx Analysis (Matador)

Improved Debt Profile Lead To A Credit Rating Upgrade (Matador)

Oil Liquids Supply Exceeding Demand in November 2022 (McKinsey)

U.S. Sector Returns YTD. (GuruFocus)

MTDR's income statement - Notice the cyclicality of the firm's Y/Y growth rates (Seeking Alpha)

Author's Calculations

