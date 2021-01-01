Housing Turbulence Could Open A Window Of Opportunity With Rayonier

Jan. 10, 2023 8:26 PM ETRayonier Inc. (RYN)PCH, WY
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.18K Followers

Summary

  • Higher interest rates and affordability issues are likely to drive a double-digit decline in new housing starts in 2023, weighing on demand for lumber and the value of Rayonier's timber.
  • The U.S. remains fundamentally under-supplied with housing and China's imports of wood continue to grow to meet construction needs there, and Rayonier owns high-quality acreage in attractive markets.
  • Rayonier has been a good steward of its acreage over the years, with a strong per-ton EBITDA track record relative to other publicly-traded timber companies.
  • Rayonier shares look modestly undervalued today but would be worth reconsidering closer to $30.

pine forest in sunlight at summer - sunset with rays

Kerrick

While it’s true that timberlands can be a good investment category over time (if bought and managed properly), it doesn’t automatically follow that timber REITs are a can’t-miss investment opportunity, as the market has frequently assigned robust multiples to these businesses. In

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.18K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author does not own shares of a timber REIT, but does have ownership interests in timber partnerships operating in the Southern U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.