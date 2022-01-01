I can't believe it's already been 5 months since I initiated this article series. As it is the end of the year, I will do a breakdown of December and then a further look at the year as a whole.
During the month of December I added $190.24 in forward income, now making my total forward income $4,490. I received a personal record in dividends during the month, $587.49, a picture perfect way to end the year.
My breakdown of income added via new purchases, dividend reinvestments, and dividend rate increases does not include forward income added via re-allocation of funds that already existed within my portfolio (i.e. the money from the sale of one security invested into another). I will only be breaking down the effect of "new" capital entering the accounts in this section. Also, I would like to reiterate that increased income and tracking of funds from my recurring 401(k) contributions are not included in these articles as the fund options available to me do not paint a clear picture on income and distributions.
For my weekly $150 purchases I accumulated shares of Ally Financial (ALLY), Visa (V), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), and American Tower (AMT). Additionally, I continued my weekly $25 purchase of General Motors (GM) throughout the month. I was lucky enough to contribute further funds to my portfolio, outside of my recurring investments, totaling $500 in additional capital.
Let's look at added forward income due to new purchases:
Next, let's look at increased forward income from reinvestment of dividends:
Excitingly, six companies in my portfolio announced dividend increases during the month. Several of these increases were massive and have added a significant amount of forward income and I'm looking forward to more large increases in the coming months from my other positions.
One objective of mine as I began these articles was to look at the sources of income added and the percentages of the total added income contributed by each source. As expected, the definitive majority came from new purchases but significant contributions were made by dividend increases and reinvestments, delivering over $192 combined in less than half the year. Those are the two sources I'm most excited about as they are the main driver in creating a snowball effect in the long term.
|Forward Income Added
|Total Income Added Since Tracking
|New Purchases
|$123.98
|$555.22
|Dividend Reinvestment
|$14.31
|$56.41
|Dividend Increase
|$51.95
|$136.09
|Total
|$190.24
|$747.72
As a recap for the end of the year, I went through my dividend data and put together some quick stats on what I was able to accomplish in just 5 months. In total, I received a total number of 52 dividend payments and witnessed 18 raises to dividends across my portfolio. Seeing these numbers on paper make it all the more exciting to see what can be accomplished for a full year in 2023.
The continued concentration into higher conviction picks and reduced weighting to the S&P 500 is exactly what I like to see as I continue to build out my long term plan. It will be interesting to see how this chart looks compared to the end of the year in 2023. As always, here is a breakdown of all the positions I own (aside from 401(k)s) broken down by weight in my portfolio and estimated annual income.
|Symbol
|Percent of Portfolio
|Est. Annual Income
|VOO
|24.02%
|$617.33
|ADI
|5.23%
|$146.54
|AMT
|4.27%
|$186.94
|MSFT
|3.99%
|$72.37
|V
|3.93%
|$49.50
|VICI
|3.75%
|$278.16
|MPW
|3.68%
|$526.06
|HD
|3.31%
|$121.94
|O
|3.15%
|$223.80
|UNP
|3.12%
|$118.18
|LMT
|2.64%
|$106.30
|FRG
|2.63%
|$338.08
|CMCSA
|2.59%
|$114.58
|CVS
|2.57%
|$104.56
|GLW
|2.42%
|$113.67
|ALLY
|2.37%
|$167.27
|AVGO
|2.35%
|$115.51
|UNH
|2.32%
|$48.22
|DLR
|2.15%
|$159.43
|WSO
|2.08%
|$106.48
|BOC
|1.98%
|NA
|BBY
|1.98%
|$129.57
|CCOI
|1.96%
|$175.40
|GPK
|1.86%
|$50.90
|FNF
|1.67%
|$117.39
|AMZN
|1.59%
|NA
|TROW
|1.35%
|$87.09
|GPN
|1.34%
|$27.17
|SBUX
|1.28%
|$39.99
|AFG
|1.12%
|$30.94
|CARR
|1.02%
|$26.66
|GM
|0.29%
|$4.49
I firmly believe in the long-term buy and hold with automatic dividend reinvestment strategy, however in 2023 I may make two changes to my blueprint. First, I will likely change from automatic dividend reinvestments to selective dividend reinvestments for a few companies in my portfolio. Once I build a solid base in some high-yield stocks, I will look to reinvestment the dividends received into some lower-yield, higher-growth positions or into appealing opportunities. Secondly, I am planning to sell off some lower weighted stocks in my portfolio that I don't have a high conviction for and then re-allocate that cash into currently owned, higher conviction securities. This will lead to greater concentration within my portfolio on companies in which I have a more bullish stance.
My goal for the long term is for Microsoft and Visa to be my cornerstones, a goal that I outline in full detail in a recent article of mine. Both companies have excellent profitability and credit ratings, in fact they are two of the best in the entire market. Combining this with a strong position in growth industries of the future, I find these two companies to be some of the most compelling investments you can make today.
I am thrilled with the growth in my forward dividends that I was able to achieve in a short period of time in 2022. In the time period from August through December I increased my forward income by $760 to an estimated forward annual total of $4,490, translating to growth of 20.38%. My goal for the near term is to continue growing my dividend income by 20%+ per year, something that I believe to be achievable by investing in strong companies and being consistent with my cash contributions. It is also my belief that keeping yourself accountable and closely tracking your personal finances will only help you, hopefully my journey can help inspire others to do the same.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO ADI AMT MSFT V VICI MPW HD O UNP LMT FRG CMCSA CVS GLW ALLY AVGO UNH DLR WSO BOC BBY CCOI GPK FNF AMZN TROW GPN SBUX AFG CARR GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
