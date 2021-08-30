Meta Platforms: A Speculative Turnaround Bet

Summary

  • Meta transformed from a superior growth stock to a value investment and finally to a speculative turnaround bet.
  • Meta temporarily collapsed around 77% to $88 from its all-time-high $384.33 marked on August 30, 2021 during the ongoing bear market.
  • Mismanagement, regulatory scrutiny, increasing competition as well as lack of adequate corporate governance, vision and strategic direction by management weigh on the share.
  • While it could be tempting to buy considering the share price crash, the technical and fundamental situation, the macroeconomic environment and corporate issues indicate a high risk low reward turnaround bet rather than a promising investment.

Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

1. Introduction

We are in the midst of a bear market and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) collapsed around 62% from its 52-week-high of $337.

Consequently, Meta has underperformed all the major indices, such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones as well

Price % off high - Meta vs major indices

Price % off high - Meta vs major indices (YCharts)

Meta vs so-called FAANG peers

Meta vs so-called FAANG peers (YCharts)

Meta vs. S&P 500 stocks

Meta vs. S&P 500 stocks (Finviz)

Meta key performance metrics deteriorate since 2021

Meta key performance metrics deteriorate since 2021 (YCharts)

Meta weekly chart - caught in a downtrend

Meta weekly chart - caught in a downtrend (TradingView)

Meta total and net debt

Meta total and net debt (Seeking Alpha)

Meta fair value calculation based on DCF

Meta fair value calculation based on DCF (Author's calculation)

Meta fair value calculation based on EPS

Meta fair value calculation based on EPS (Author's calculation)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

