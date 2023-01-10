Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 10, 2023 8:02 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Devin Sullivan - Investor Relations, The Equity Group Inc.

Bob Leasure - President and Chief Executive Officer

Beth Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Inotiv, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Devin Sullivan, Managing Director for The Equity Group. Thank you, Devin. You may begin.

Devin Sullivan

Thank you, Paul. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Inotiv's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that management will make on this call are considered forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's future operating and financial results and plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected. Any such statements represent management's expectations as of today's date. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for further guidance on this matter.

Management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information for investors. A definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.