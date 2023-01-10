AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 10, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rick Gonzalez - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Michael - President

Jeff Stewart - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Chris Schott

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at J.P. Morgan. And it's my pleasure to be introducing AbbVie today. From the company, we have a presentation from Rick Gonzalez, AbbVie's Chairman and CEO. And after the presentation, we're going to have a Q&A session with a broader swath of the management team, including Rob Michael, President of AbbVie; Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Stewart; and Chief Medical Officer; Roopal Thakkar. So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Rick. Happy New Year, and thanks for joining us today.

Rick Gonzalez

Thanks, Chris.

Chris Schott

Thank you.

Rick Gonzalez

Well, thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone, and certainly a pleasure to be here with all of you. Before I begin, please take a moment to review the forward-looking statement. I know it's the most enjoyable thing that you have here for a couple of minutes before we move forward. This is certainly an exciting time when we think about our company. We're just finishing up our 10th year operating as an independent company.

AbbVie has grown over the past decade to become a leading pharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $285 billion, and a track record of consistently delivering top tier financial performance and strong execution. We've also become a company that has evolved over time to have very strong operating characteristics. We have a diversified portfolio with significant leadership positions in several major therapeutic categories supported by industry leading commercial capabilities and execution.

We have an R&D engine that has discovered and

