Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 9:31 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Anat Ashkenazi - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Skovronsky - Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Schott - J.P. Morgan

Christopher Schott

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at J.P. Morgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting this fireside chat with Eli Lilly. Lilly has obviously had a tremendous few years here and very much looking forward to the discussion today. So from Lilly, we have Anat Ashkenazi, the company's CFO, as well as Dan Skovronsky, the Chief Scientific Officer. So Anat and Dan, thanks for joining today.

So I guess just to maybe open up with some opening comments about -- as we think about 2023 and Lilly's positioning heading into this year. Maybe just kind of set the stage of how you're thinking about the business? And then we can obviously jump into a lot of different topics.

Anat Ashkenazi

Sure. Thanks. First, thanks everyone for joining us and having an interest in hearing more about the Lilly story. So we're closing out 2022, we've shared our results through the third quarter and shortly in a few weeks we'll share the full year result. But as we shared on our guidance call just a few weeks ago in December, we had a strong growth in 2022, our core business demonstrated robust growth, top line and bottom line. But we've also during this period had very meaningful progress in our pipeline, which then we'll talk about in a little bit as well as new launches. We've launched Olumiant for alopecia areata, and just six months ago, little over six months ago we launched Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes, which is truly an unprecedented launch in the history of pharma.

