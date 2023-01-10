Danaher Corporation (DHR) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 9:39 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR), DHR.PA, DHR.PB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.14K Followers

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rainer Blair - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Perfect. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the life science tools and diagnostics team here at JPMorgan. I am pleased to present Rainer Blair from the Danaher team. Today will be your normal session like the rest of the day, 40 minutes. The first 20 will be focused on the company’s presentation, followed by 20 minutes of Q&A. During Q&A, if you are joining us via webcast, feel free to submit your questions through that Q&A function online. And for those of you in the room, if you have a question, please raise your hand and we have mic runners throughout the room. So with that, thank you.

Rainer Blair

Thank you, Rachel and thank you to JPMorgan for hosting us today and hello to all of you. It’s great to see so many of you again in person and of course, also to those of you that were connected via the webcast. So it’s great to be here. Now before we get started, please have a look at our forward-looking statements advisory. Please feel free to review that at your convenience.

Now before I get started, let me give you a quick overview about what I’ll talk about. First, I’ll give a quick current update on the fourth quarter and then I will talk about our separation of the Environmental and Applied Solutions separation, where we see ourselves creating a great deal of shareholder value. And then I will talk about Danaher’s positioning post the EAS separation in 2024 and beyond as a science and technology leader with a focus on human health.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.