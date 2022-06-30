East 72 Holdings - Magellan Financial: Where The Media Doesn't Look

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.57K Followers

Summary

  • Magellan’s implosion really occurred with its “mensis horribilis” in December 2021.
  • This write up stands back and looks at Magellan's longer-term valuation.
  • There are options galore within Magellan, from undervalued meaningful investments to future performance fees.
  • Magellan’s core fund performance appears to be levelling off, but not yet significantly improving.
  • We conservatively value MFG at $9.44/share, and we see scope to lift this to just under $11/share.

Abstract circles

enot-poloskun/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

There have been two funds management stories in Australia in 2022: the merger of Pendal (OTCPK:PNDLF, PDL:ASX) and Perpetual (OTCPK:PPTTF, PPT:ASX) and the implosion

chart: Platinum Asset Management performance

chart: Magellan FUM and a rough valuation

chart: Airlie’s performance

chart: Magellan’s core fund performance

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.57K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Additional disclosure: © 2016 EAST 72.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.