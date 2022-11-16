Better High Yield Buy: Energy Transfer Or MPLX?

Jan. 11, 2023 8:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET), MPLXET.PC, ET.PD, ET.PE, MPC, MPLXP1 Comment
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Marketplace

Summary

  • ET and MPLX are high yield midstream businesses with investment grade credit ratings.
  • MPLX has a vastly superior track record while ET is significantly cheaper.
  • We compare them side by side and offer our take on which is a better buy at the moment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Feet and words Work and Life painted on road

Dontstop

Both Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) are investment grade midstream master limited partnerships that sport attractive distribution yields. While their long-term track records are actually fairly close:

Chart
Data by YCharts

MPLX has a vastly superior track record

Chart
Data by YCharts

Each year, we have some discounted spots to give away and today, we are offering you the chance to join us at a 50% discount and with a 2-week free trial. Most members pay $67 per month, but today is your chance to be grandfathered for life at just $33 per month on the annual plan.

If you ever thought of joining us, now is the time! You will gain immediate access to all our Top Picks for 2023 and with the 2-week free trial, you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

First come. First served.

START FREE TRIAL!

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
19.05K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.