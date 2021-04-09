Alibaba's Salad Oil Episode And Munger Unfazed Role

Jan. 10, 2023 11:45 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), BABAFJD
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Marketplace

Summary

  • Developments of Alibaba reminded me of American Express during the salad oil scandal in the 1960s.
  • A few essential similarities. Both Alibaba and Express faced horrendous uncertainties. But their core businesses remained intact.
  • Even the main characters are similar. Warren Buffett was the main character in the American Express episode.
  • And his good friend, Charlie Munger, attracted most of the attention in the Alibaba episode.
  • Munger’s Alibaba investment provides another textbook illustration of buying good stocks while they are on the operation table.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Berkshire Hathaway Company Holds 2003 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eric Francis

Background and Thesis

The events surrounding Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reminded me of American Express during the salad oil scandal in the 1960s. There are a few essential similarities in view between these two cases.

First, both businesses face horrendous

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Author based on Yahoo! data

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Dataroma.com

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
6K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.