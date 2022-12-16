Cosmos Health: A Cash-Rich Small Cap With Significant Growth Ahead

Jan. 11, 2023 12:01 AM ETCosmos Health Inc. (COSM)
Summary

  • In 2022, Cosmos' share price plummeted more than 90% as it was caught in the midst of market turmoil.
  • The completion of a reverse stock split and official compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements have improved investor perception.
  • The CEO's ongoing personal investments and successful fundraising have improved the company's financial position. The CEO has never sold a single share and has invested $13M since 2019.
  • Cosmos has a large cash balance (last round was funded at $11.5/share, more than double the current share price) and is decreasing debt, positioning the company for growth via acquisitions.
  • The cash balance is c.$50M (same as current market cap) and debt is 50% lower due to exercise of warrants. A recent article incorrectly concluded the balance sheet is weak.

Alternative medicine herbal organic capsule with vitamin E omega 3 fish oil, mineral, drug with herbs leaf natural supplements for healthy good life.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

The global stock market has been facing significant declines recently, with even well-established companies like Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) seeing drops of around 50% in the past year. This situation is reminiscent

Data by YCharts

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cosmos Health Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

operating cash flow statement from annual report

Annual Report SEC Filing

cash flow statement for 9 month period in 2022

SEC FORM 10-Q

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

