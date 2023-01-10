Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 11:26 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 8:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Karim Mikhail - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Reilly - Chief Financial Officer

[Call Starts Abruptly] -- in Europe. And the Board took upon itself to refresh itself also. So, they have initiated a process, in October, of 2021. And for now, we basically have 75% of new board members. So, you see on the list here all the new board members who were added to the list who, again with the same concept, are coming with the skill set that is required, needed, necessary for the future of the company, which is international commercial expertise, they know what it is to negotiate with Australia, with many of these markets, but also at a European level where we're working very hard to ensure that we are successful there.

Now, if I move on to the third part of my presentation, which is really the next chapter, so what are we set out to do for the next phase. Our priorities and our goals are very clear; we have to continue to geographical expansion. This is the key to shareholder creation, right? We know that the U.S. is the U.S. We have generics; they're not going to be less, they are going to be the same or more. And we can hold on to the revenue for as long as we can, but let's face it, we're going to see price erosion, we're going to see additional pressure. So, we have to continue to make progress quarter-after-quarter at the European level. So, that's with the geographic expansion, and of course, beyond that, to the international markets.

The second part that we have to focus on and we should not stop at VASCEPA. There

