VerifyMe: Anti-Counterfeiting Ready For Primetime In 2023?

Jan. 11, 2023 12:30 AM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)DMRC
Arthur Frentzel profile picture
Arthur Frentzel
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • Order booking is accelerating.
  • Recent developments are encouraging.
  • The competitive position of the company will be discussed.
  • Low valuation could provide an attractive entry point.
Real and fake conceptual

Kenishirotie/iStock via Getty Images

I last posted an article on VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) in December 2021, forecasting triple-digit revenue growth in 2022, which actually proved to be way too conservative. YTD revenue growth exceeded 1500% through the end of Q3, which should increase in Q4. On the other hand, it

This article was written by

Arthur Frentzel profile picture
Arthur Frentzel
1.26K Followers
I have been investing in common stocks for over 50 years.  With all the opportunities and information that is available today, it is more exciting than ever.  However, due to extreme current valuations of many stocks, it is increasingly a stock pickers game to find names that have not yet been recognized in the market.  The foregoing entails a great deal of work and greater risk, but also the potential for outsized returns.  The goal of my writing is to find and research relatively unknown companies that have big potential upside and attractive risk/reward profiles.   Readers should understand that companies I write about are mostly speculative opportunities that should not represent core holdings in a diversified portfolio.  Your comments and input on my articles are greatly appreciated which enhance learning for everyone.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.