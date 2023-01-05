Gold Market Commentary - December 2022

Summary

  • A strong start to December set the tone for gold to make a series of highs and higher lows over the month.
  • 2022 provided a textbook example of how diverse sources of demand and supply can counterbalance one another and provide gold with its uniquely stable portfolio-additive performance.
  • In our view, gold’s resilience in 2022 was a result of its often ignored multifaceted sources of demand and supply.
  • Arguably the most surprising development in the gold market in 2022 was the level of demand from central banks.
  • Physically-backed gold ETFs registered their eighth consecutive month of negative demand in December.

2022 - A year of conflicting forces

  • Gold posted a small gain in 2022; no mean feat given an unprecedented rise in rates and a strong US dollar.
  • 2022 was a textbook example of gold’s stable and
% ReturnDownloadEconomic ExpansionRisk & UncertaintyOpportunity Cost (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FX' title='FX Alliance Inc.'>FX</a>)Opportunity Cost (Rates)MomentumUnexplainedGold ReturnJun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22-20-1001020

Data as of 6 January, 2023 (Sources: Bloomberg, World Gold Council)

Largest absolute calendar year changes in TIP yield since its launch10y TIP yield, y-o-y bpsGold US$/oz, % y-o-yDownload10y TIP yield, y-o-y bpsGold price, y-o-y %20022011201320202022-300-200-1000100200300-30-20-100102030

Sources: Bloomberg, World Gold Council

% ReturnDownloadEconomic ExpansionRisk & UncertaintyOpportunity Cost (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FX' title='FX Alliance Inc.'>FX</a>)Opportunity Cost (Rates)MomentumUnexplainedGold ReturnJun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22-20-1001020

9 January, 2023 (Sources: Bloomberg, World Gold Council)

Years 1972 to 2022, in order of lowest to highest correlationCorrelationDownload2022202260/40 portfolioGold US$/oz-100-80-60-40-20020406080100

Sources: Bloomberg, World Gold Council

