Higher Rates Wards Off Small Business Expansion

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group
46.04K Followers

Summary

  • The NFIB released its Small Business Optimism Index for December early this morning. The report showed optimism has begun to fade after a modest rebound in the past few months.
  • The index fell back below 90.0 to the lowest level since the June of 89.5.
  • The 2.1-point drop in the index was also the largest m/m decline since June ranking in the bottom 12% of all m/m moves on record.

The National Federation of Small Businesses (NFIB) released its Small Business Optimism Index for December early this morning. The report showed optimism has begun to fade after a modest rebound in the past few months. The index fell back below 90.0 to

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index components

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index components - employment

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index components - sales

Most important reason for expansion outlook

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index components - expenditures

