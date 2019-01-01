NOV: Time To Lock In Some Profits

Jan. 11, 2023 1:10 AM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.52K Followers

Summary

  • NOV finally saw emerging green shoots of a recovery during the first half of 2022 as oil and gas drilling picked up steam.
  • Subsequently, their latest underlying financial performance is now back around its level during 2019 before the last severe downturn.
  • Whilst positive, their upside potential now appears much less given the rig count stagnating as economic risks loom on the horizon.
  • After seeing their share price rally near 30%, they no longer offer desirable value in my eyes.
  • As a result, I believe that downgrading to a hold rating is appropriate with it now time to lock in some profits.

Oil pumpjacks in silhouette at sunset

guvendemir

Introduction

When last discussing the long-struggling NOV (NYSE:NOV), there were emerging green shoots that my previous article highlighted, along with the accompanying improved outlook for dividends. Thanks to their share price rallying almost 30% higher in the subsequent months, it

NOV Ratings

Author

NOV Cash Flows

Author

NOV Operating Cash Flow

Author

United States Rig Count

YCharts

NOV Capital Structure

Author

NOV Leverage

Author

NOV Debt Serviceability

Author

NOV Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.52K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.