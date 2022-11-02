Via Renewables: Revenues Aren't Growing Fast Enough

Jan. 11, 2023 1:10 AM ETVia Renewables, Inc. (VIA)
Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
50 Followers

Summary

  • Via Renewables has continued to see declining revenues despite electricity being more and more expensive.
  • The management remains optimistic about the outlook for the company, but I am not as convinced just yet.
  • In 2017 the company took on a large amount of debt, but this was not translated into increased revenues, instead the opposite happened.
  • Share dilution is still happening at a steady pace and this creates risk for any investor owning shares in the company.
Confident male engineer using a laptop in front of electric power station

SimonSkafar

The Investment Plan

Via Renewables Inc (NASDAQ:VIA) is a company in the energy sector. It operates in 19 different states in the United States. where they have totaled more than 400 000 residential customers. With the business divided into two different segments, retail

This article was written by

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
50 Followers
My name is Samuel and I write about companies that I believe could provide a long term financial appreciation. I am a full time investor who loves reporting on companies and providing easy to digest articles on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.