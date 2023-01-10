This article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.
2023 is likely to be a year of extreme volatility in both directions. Initially, most blue-chip economists expect stocks to suffer as the recession takes a bite out of earnings.
According to studies from the NY, Chicago, Dallas, and San Francisco Federal Reserves, the 3m-10yr yield curve is the most accurate recession forecasting tool in history. And that's screaming recession at the top of its lungs.
What does a 200% recession probability mean over 13 months? A near 100% probability of recession within five months, according to the "smart money" on Wall Street.
That agrees with the economic data, which indicates a recession could begin within two to four months.
Naturally, investors are worried about recessions, especially since the last two were the Pandemic and Great Recession, the two worst since the Great Depression.
|Earnings Decline In 2023
|2023 S&P Earnings
|X 25-Year Average PE Of 16.8
|Decline From Current Level
|0%
|$217.89
|$3,667.09
|5.8%
|5%
|$207.00
|$3,483.73
|10.5%
|10%
|$196.10
|$3,300.38 (Goldman and Morgan Stanley Base Case)
|15.2%
|13% (average and median recession since WWII)
|$189.56
|$3,190.37
|18.0%
|15%
|$185.21
|$3,117.03
|19.9%
|20%
|$174.31
|$2,933.67
|24.6%
(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool, Bloomberg Blue-Chip Consensus)
Even if we avoid a recession, which Goldman and Morgan Stanley think is the most likely outcome, both firms expect stocks to fall significantly in the year's first quarter.
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson was the most accurate forecaster of 2022, according to Bloomberg, and just put out a note saying, "20+% downside is possible in the next few weeks."
But whether or not we get an official recession, growth will slow, thanks to the Fed's rate hikes, which aren't expected to stop until 5%.
The bond market still doesn't believe the Fed won't cut by year-end but now agrees with numerous Fed speakers from last week who are falling for at least 5% rates.
But while there is likely to be some short-term pain for investors in the next few weeks, the good news is that the next bull market is likely to start this year.
The average gain after a bear market like we're having now is a 28% gain within a year and a nearly 4X gain over the next decade.
Fortunes are made in bear markets." - Todd Sullivan
Long-term investors should look beyond whatever is coming in 2023 and to the much brighter outlook for 2024, 2025, and beyond.
And as hard as it is to believe after a dismal 2022, some of the best investments of the next decade are likely to be fast-growing blue-chips.
I wanted to share an interesting article I just came across to help provide some ideas for what growth and dividend growth world-beaters to buy in the coming weeks.
Now, of course, articles like these are a bit hyperbolic. They measure how many hedge funds own a particular company based on 13-F filings. They don't know the cost basis, reasoning, or time horizon of any particular fund.
So these aren't actually "the best" growth stocks according to hedge funds, merely popular growth stocks that hedge funds owned three months ago.
Still, I wanted to look at what the supposed "smart money," or at least the highest paid, thinks might be a great investment in 2023 and beyond.
So let's do a countdown and summary of popular growth blue-chips that could provide life-changing returns in the coming years and might even deliver 10X returns in the next decade during the next bull market.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in any of these companies (I'm not a market-timer).
Blue-chip quality and even Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about these 15 companies.
With rare exceptions (like TMO), they represent some of the world's best growth and dividend growth blue-chips.
Except for Apple, UnitedHealth, Activision, and Thermo Fisher, all are reasonably priced.
This means that anyone looking for world-beater blue-chips to potentially profit from the start of the new bull market likely starting in 2023 should consider TSLA, AMD, TMUS, HD, ADBE, MA, V, GOOG, AMZN, and MSFT.
Some of these companies are speculative (like Tesla), so you'll want to size your position according to your personal risk profile.
But if you remember to focus on safety and quality first, prudent valuation, and sound risk management always, then these ten growth blue-chips could be just what you need to enjoy a new bull market in 2023 and beyond.
