All September Non-OPEC Oil Production Increase From The U.S.

Summary

  • September Non-OPEC oil production increased by 229 kb/d to 49,962 kb/d. All of the increase came from the US, 289 kb/d.
  • Output is expected to reach 51,721 kb/d in December 2024, which is 680 kb/d lower than the November 2019 peak of 52,401 kb/d.

pump jacks in an oil field

A Guest Post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International

Non-OPEC C+C projection

World’s 10th largest Non-OPEC producers

Production Charts - Brazil

Production Charts - Canada

Production Charts - China

Production Charts - Kazakhstan

Production Charts - Mexico

Production Charts - Norway

Production Charts - Oman

Production Charts - Qatar

Production Charts - Russia

Production Charts - UK

Production Charts - US

US, Texas, Permian weekly hz oil rig count

Frac spreads

Weekly & monthly US C+C production

Oil production - 6 small but relevant countries

Combined oil production of 6 small producers

World Oil Production Ranked by Country

World Oil Production Projection

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

