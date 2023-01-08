Hargreaves Lansdown: Changes Coming, But Not Clearly Enough

Jan. 11, 2023 7:00 AM ETHargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLF), HRGLY
Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.72K Followers

Summary

  • Changes may be coming after HL's co-founder and biggest shareholder called for change. Shares are down 64% since 2019.
  • HL has good qualities like large recurring revenues and platform characteristics, but has had mixed results in recent years.
  • Asset growth has been solid, but mix shift is negative. Revenue growth should continue over time, but costs are growing too fast.
  • A new CEO will start in 2023, but it is unclear what he will change. Three long-time shareholders have 40% of the shares.
  • At 879.12p, HL shares have a 17.5x P/E and a 4.5% Dividend Yield. We prefer to wait until clear evidence of self help. Avoid for now.

Shot of a young man suffering from a headache while using a laptop in a modern office

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We review Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred here as "HL"), the U.K.’s largest platform for retail investors, after co-founder and 20% shareholder Peter Hargreaves publicly criticised the company’s current strategy and called for “huge” cost cuts in an

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.72K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.