Matador Resources Going From Strength To Strength

Jan. 11, 2023 2:25 AM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)
Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • 2022 has been a highly successful year for Matador.
  • Matador's large acreage presents them with excellent development potential.
  • Matador's focus on generating economic results over shareholder cash returns will bear fruit over the long term.

Oil and gas industry. Oil pump oil rig energy industrial machine for petroleum in the sunset background, Increase in oil production

Evgenii Mitroshin

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is a pure-play Delaware basin operator, choosing to concentrate in an area it knows best rather than diversify its asset base. The Delaware Basin is located on the western section of the Permian Basin and

MTDR acreage

Matador Resources

share buybacks

Matador Resources

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.03K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.