South Korea: Recovery From Recession Will Only Come Later In The Year

Summary

  • South Korea's economy has deteriorated considerably since the start of the fourth quarter of 2022, with exports, manufacturing and service activity tumbling sharply.
  • House prices have already declined significantly in 2022, but we expect prices to fall by another 10% in 2023 and remain stagnant throughout the year.
  • Despite the poor export performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, annual exports grew 6.1% year-on-year in 2022.
  • We expect the terminal interest rate to peak at 3.50% and the Bank of Korea to enter an easing cycle in the third quarter of 2023.

The Korean flag hanging in a high-rise building.

Jae Young Ju

By Min Joo Kang

Despite an anaemic start to 2023, we expect conditions to improve in the second half of the year as global demand begins to pick up and the deleveraging cycle comes to an end.

GDP and inflation outlooks

Source: CEIC, ING estimates

South Korea forecast summary table

Source: CEIC, ING estimates

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

