Australia: GDP Growth To Remain Below 2% This Year

Summary

  • While parts of the Australian economy, in particular the labour market, remain robust, there are already clear signs that the economy is slowing, and it should slow further in 2023.
  • That at least will provide some scope for a relaxation of monetary policy as inflation is also showing signs of peaking out.
  • The Australian economy is slowing down. In the third quarter of 2022, the GDP growth rate dropped to 0.6% quarter-on-quarter.

By Robert Carnell

While parts of the Australian economy, in particular the labour market, remain robust, there are already clear signs that the economy is slowing, and it should slow further in 2023. That at least will provide some scope for a relaxation

GDP and inflation outlooks

Australia forecast summary table

