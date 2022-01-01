India Will Do Better Than Most Of Its Asian Peers In 2023

Jan. 11, 2023 3:00 AM ETFNI, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • Proactive policy in 2022 leaves India in a good position to benefit from easier conditions in 2023.
  • India's lesser reliance on trade with China provides a buffer.
  • A rethink on global bond market inclusion for government securities could see substantial capital inflows.

3D Illustration of India map

sham prakash

By Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific

India: At a glance

India's economy is bucking the global trend, showing signs of strength in the third quarter of 2022 as the annual growth rate slightly beat expectations to grow

India GDP and inflation outlooks

CEIC, ING estimates

India forecast

CEIC, ING estimates

Content Disclaimer

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.55K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.