Prominent Meitu Investor Trims Stake After Years Of Only Filtered Profits

Jan. 11, 2023 3:14 AM ETMeitu, Inc. (MEIUF)
Summary

  • Prominent venture capitalist and former Google China chief Lee Kai-Fu has cut his stake in Meitu to 0.52% from 0.75%.
  • While the company touts that it has become profitable on an adjusted basis, it continues to make net losses under internationally recognized IFRS standards.
  • Meitu’s current valuation shows that investors don’t see too much of the beauty that is part of its name in the company’s prospects.

Augmented Reality Beauty App. Woman Trying Different Hair Color Online

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Beauty app maker Meitu, Inc. (OTCPK:MEIUF, 1357.HK) can touch up its financial reality only so much for investors who have waited years for the company’s first real profits.

One prominent investor may be losing patience

