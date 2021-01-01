No Meaningful Difference Between ESGU And SPY

  • There are many ETFs out there that really don't need to exist, and ESGU is one of them.
  • The mandate here is to invest in large cap and mid cap US stocks with an ESG tilt.
  • But almost every large cap stock has made sure that it has a favourable enough ESG profile.
  • ESGU ends up having almost the exact same sector and company weightings as the IVV which indexes the SPY, but it charges investors a 5x higher expense ratio.
  • The IVV wins every time over ESGU.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is another ETF that probably doesn't warrant existence. It mirrors almost exactly the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) which indexes the S&P 500 (SPY

ESGu sector exposures

ESGU Sectors (iShares.com)

IVV sector exposures

IVV Sectors (iShares.com)

ESGu top holdings

ESGU Top Holdings (iShares.com)

IVV top holdings

IVV Top Holdings (iShares.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

