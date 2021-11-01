Buy CALF: It's Moo-Ving In The Right Direction

Summary

  • CALF selects 100 small-cap stocks based on free cash flow yield, but weights based on free cash flow dollars. This important distinction gives the portfolio a size and quality boost.
  • Quality is a concern with most small-cap ETFs. However, CALF does it best. Its 8.03/10 Profit Score leads all peers, as does its rock-bottom 8.67x forward earnings valuation.
  • For the second consecutive quarter, CALF's reconstitutions moved in the right direction. Rather than bargain basement hunting, several top holdings have excellent earnings momentum and positive sentiment on Wall Street.
  • I've upgraded my rating on CALF to a buy. Volatility concerns remain, as with most small-cap funds, but it's worth the speculation.
Cash Cow on pile of $ Money Bills

beckariuz

Investment Thesis

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) recently emerged as a top performer, outpacing 90% of its small-cap peers over the last six months. The portfolio changes I documented in September proved beneficial. And after the latest

CALF Index Strategy

Pacer ETFs

CALF vs. IJS vs. IJR Sector Exposures

Morningstar

CALF Top Ten Holdings

Pacer ETFs

Small-Cap ETF Performance History Comparison

The Sunday Investor

CALF vs. IJS vs. IJR Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

CALF Industry Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

Seeking Alpha

Comments

