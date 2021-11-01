The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) recently emerged as a top performer, outpacing 90% of its small-cap peers over the last six months. The portfolio changes I documented in September proved beneficial. And after the latest reconstitution, I'm now in a position to recommend CALF because of its low valuation, high free cash flow margins and profitability, and strong analyst momentum. I look forward to explaining why in further detail next.
CALF tracks the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index, selecting 100 small-cap companies with high trailing twelve-month cash flow yields. Constituents are weighted based on free cash flow dollars rather than free cash flow yield, meaning larger companies are advantaged. It's a simple but crucial distinction for small-cap companies especially. A free cash flow yield screen on small-cap stocks typically results in an overly risky portfolio.
The graphic below describes the selection process, which includes a 2% weighting on individual securities. The quarterly reconstitutions allow for less style drift, but frequent turnover is only sometimes advisable with deep-value stocks. In September, CALF had the twelfth-worst YTD returns in a peer group of 72, but it closed the back half of the year with the seventh-best returns. Conservative investors may frown on these ups and downs, whereas risk-takers see opportunity in each reconstitution.
This graphic also highlights the pitfalls of investing in standard small-cap Indexes. For example, the free cash flow yield posted for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index is -9.79%, suggesting poor quality. CALF's 13.53% figure, if nothing else, improves the chances that its selections are at least profitable. In my opinion, the screen is less valuable with large-cap ETFs like the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ).
CALF's expense ratio is 0.49%, so it's costly. However, I noted in my annual U.S. Equity ETF review that the small-cap segment is one where investors should consider higher-fee products. If a strategy is that much better, it's worth the money.
CALF is a very concentrated ETF with nearly 50% of its holdings in Consumer Discretionary and Industrials stocks. There's no exposure to Financials, Real Estate, or Utilities, and only 3.59% to Consumer Staples. This composition indicates high volatility, so it's most appropriate for risk-takers who view volatility as an opportunity.
Due to the mostly equal-weight nature, CALF's top ten holdings list isn't representative of the ETF. However, recent top performers include Signet Jewelers (SIG), Matson (MATX), and UFP Industries (UFPI). These aren't household names, but I will add more color soon by examining the fund at the industry level.
The following table summarizes 1-5 year returns for the 30 largest small-cap dividend, value, and blended ETFs with sufficient history. The list is sorted by five-year returns, and CALF's 44.41% gain was fourth-best behind RWJ, XSVM, and DWAS.
Last year's 15.20% loss was mediocre, only the 17th best in this sample. However, as discussed previously, its six-month returns to finish the year were seventh-best in total and third-best in this sample, behind DWAS and VBR.
Added volatility is apparent when looking at long-term returns. Still, CALF's annualized standard deviation is similar to the iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS) and the iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR). CALF's 7.68% annualized return mostly offset the higher risk, leading to competitive Sharpe and Sortino Ratios.
The last reconstitution swapped 27 companies, and I favor several changes. Oil & Gas E&P representation increased by about 2% to 6.70%, followed by Automotive Retail (6.19%), Semiconductors (4.74%), and Biotechnology (4.66%). Meanwhile, CALF reduced exposure to the riskier Apparel Retail industry, which now accounts for just 3.05% of the portfolio.
The results are stronger fundamentals, so I believe CALF is moving in the right direction. The following table summarizes several metrics, both pre-and post-reconstitution, and the bottom rows allow you to compare against IJS and IJR for benchmark purposes.
What makes CALF unique is its 8.03/10 Profit Score, derived using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades and the highest among all 75 small-cap ETFs I track. The previous portfolio scored a respectable 7.77/10, and both easily beat the 5.53/10 and 6.02/10 scores for IJS and IJR. Other quality-focused small-cap ETFs like KSCD, DGRS, SQLV, OUSM, and XSHQ have scores between 5.22/10 and 7.62. However, only some can match CALF's estimated 21.12% earnings growth rate and 13.66% free cash flow margins, and none can match its 8.67x forward earnings valuation. The 6.47x trailing cash flow valuation is further evidence that the current portfolio represents high quality at a low price, an approach I recommend when dealing with the small-cap segment.
Finally, I want to highlight CALF's improved 5.96/10 EPS Revision Score. Typically, value-oriented portfolios rotate into beaten-down stocks with each reconstitution, but this score proves that CALF works differently. Many top holdings had positive sales and earnings surprises last quarter. They also have double-digit expected sales growth, trade below 10x forward earnings, and have B+ or better Seeking Alpha EPS Revision Grades. Here are six examples.
CALF has the highest profitability and lowest valuation of any small-cap ETF I track. Along with a solid long-term track record, a 21% estimated earnings growth rate, and high free cash flow margins, it's worth speculating. The fundamental improvements recently made without sacrificing quality were a pleasant surprise. And since this was the second consecutive positive reconstitution, I've decided to upgrade my rating on CALF to a buy.
The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a data-driven ETF analyst who likes to do deep dives into how funds are constructed and what factors are likely to make them winners or losers. I have a database of over 700 ETFs that I follow, so I'm able to show readers the best- and worst-performing funds in each category with each one I review. My preference is for stocks to have strong cash-generating and debt management qualities. I welcome all questions, comments, and suggestions for improvement, and I enjoy my time engaging with the Seeking Alpha community.
I hold a Bachelors degree in Commerce with a major in Accounting and hold a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute. I have also completed the Portfolio Management Techniques course, fulfilling the educational requirements for a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. I have passed CFA Level 1, and I am currently studying to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in Canada. This past November, I became a contributor for the new Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service, and enjoy working with and sharing ideas with some of the best researchers on Seeking Alpha. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments