Rates Spark: Sticking To Their Knitting

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • Central banks "sticking to their (inflation management) knitting" doesn't seem to scare bonds anymore. Supply does though.
  • Even if quiet for Euro sovereigns today, pay more attention than usual to the US 10yr auction outcome.
  • The recent flow into money market funds questions the demand for duration. The US 10yr auction will test that.

The Fed - Federal Reserve - Central Bank

Douglas Rissing

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder

US 10yr auction today is a key barometer for direction in the coming weeks

It will be intriguing to see how the US 10yr auction goes today. The 3yr auction

Demand for US 10-year and 2-year Treasuries

Higher Yield And Lower Risk: Short-End Debt Is Increasingly Popular (Refinitiv, ING)

Currency in circulation, Treasury general account, reverse repo facility, bank reserves - from 2012 to 2022, in trillions of dollars

A Reduction In The Treasury General Account Would Offset The QT Liquidity Drain (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.55K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.