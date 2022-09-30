Village Farms: Entering New Cannabis Markets, Looks Undervalued

Jan. 11, 2023 7:14 AM ETVillage Farms International, Inc. (VFF)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
10 Followers

Summary

  • With farms distributed throughout the United States and Canada, Village Farms offers cannabis products as well as different products made from agricultural materials for different purposes.
  • If management continues to bring products to new regions, the target market will likely increase business growth.
  • Village Farms reported 16 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since commencing sales.

Young Female Smiling Inspecting Herbal Cannabis Plants at a CBD Oil Hemp Marijuana Farm in Colorado

Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) recently reported an impressive cannabis production capacity in Canada, and announced new business expansion in Europe and Asia. In my view, if new products released by Balance Health Botanics are successful, and new

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
10 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.