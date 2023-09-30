Lineage Cell Therapeutics' Cellular Treatment For Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Jan. 11, 2023 7:42 AM ETLineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)
Don Steiger profile picture
Don Steiger
257 Followers

Summary

  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics' cellular treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration has been very successful in early clinical trials.
  • There does not seem to be any serious competition facing Lineage's AMD treatment.
  • Hoffmann-La Roche has taken over responsibility for conducting further clinical trials for Lineage's AMD treatment.

Portrait of a medical researcher at a science laboratory

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) is a pre-clinical and early clinical stage drug development company that specializes in cellular based therapies. Lineage develops specialized cell types that support and augment poorly functioning native cells. These cells are mass

Cross section of the Retina

Cross section of the Retina (UCL INSTITUTE OF OPHTHALMOLOGY)

This article was written by

Don Steiger profile picture
Don Steiger
257 Followers
I have a Ph.D. in math and most of my career has been in software development. I started investing in the stock market in the late 1970's. My strategy at the time was to invest in small startup companies that we're developing breakthrough technologies and then sell them after two or three years. This approach worked reasonably well up until around the early part of this century when they did away with the uptick rule for short sellers. After the uptick rule was eliminated, my stock picks started falling victim to short sellers, and in 2008, I lost far more than I could afford, and got out for several years. I eventually crawled back in, but in 2019, I became convinced that a major market crash was soon to occur, and got out again. Two, three years later, I'm still waiting for that crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.