Greenback Consolidates Near Recent Lows Ahead Of Tomorrow's U.S. CPI

Summary

  • The greenback is mostly consolidating the losses seen last Friday and Monday.
  • For the second consecutive session, the euro is trading in a narrow range of about half-of-a-cent at the upper end of the range seen on Monday (~$1.0635-1.0760).
  • The Australian dollar is the strongest of the G10 currencies today, rising about 0.3% against the US dollar but holding below yesterday's high (~$0.6830) and Monday's (~$0.6950).
  • While Chinese equities softened, most other large bourses in the Asia-Pacific area gained, led by a 1% gain in the Nikkei.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is recouping most of yesterday's losses, and US futures are a little firmer.

Overview

Fed Chair Powell did not push against the easing of US financial conditions when he ostensibly had an opportunity yesterday. This, coupled with expectations of another decline in the US CPI, which will be reported tomorrow, has kept the greenback mostly

