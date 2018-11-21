Rex_Wholster

Legal cannabis has officially hit New York. Two long-time advocates, Allan Gandelman and Kaelan Castetter, came on when New York first went legal and return to provide context for this moment. We discuss when supply meets demand, why the two-tier system works and will likely be a federal model, the illicit market, and how the inflated value of NY licenses (see for instance MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH), Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) and Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF)) hasn't helped the market.

