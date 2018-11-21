What's The Deal With New York Cannabis?

Summary

  • Legal cannabis has officially hit New York. Two long-time NY advocates, Allan Gandelman and Kaelan Castetter, provide context for this moment.
  • When does supply meet demand?
  • Why the two-tier system works and will likely be a federal model.
  • Inflated value of NY licenses hasn't helped the market.
  • Vying for a more level playing field.

Legal cannabis has officially hit New York. Two long-time advocates, Allan Gandelman and Kaelan Castetter, came on when New York first went legal and return to provide context for this moment. We discuss when supply meets demand, why the two-tier system works and will likely be a federal model, the illicit market, and how the inflated value of NY licenses (see for instance MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH), Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) and Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF)) hasn't helped the market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and provide you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

