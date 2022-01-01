BCD: With An Eye Toward The Future, The Fund Looks Hazy

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity seeks returns closely related to the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return.
  • BCD invests in futures contracts weighted by trading volume and world production.
  • BCD differs from other futures ETFs in that it actively manages its collateral by investing in government and corporate short-term debt.
  • We rate BCD a Hold for now, but come see us in 3 months. The outlook may change.

eVTOL Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing Aircraft About To Land Near City

peepo

By Alex Rosen

Strategy

BCD seeks to invest in futures contracts similar to the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward. Additionally, uninvested collateral is actively managed and invested in short term government and corporate debt.

Proprietary ETF Grades

  • Offense/Defense: Offense

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.02K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.