Summary

  • The reflation trend appears to be peaking, based on the ratio for an inflation-indexed Treasuries ETF vs. nominal Treasuries.
  • Within the US equities market, risk-off continues to show strong persistence in terms of the broad market vs. low-volatility stocks.
  • US value stocks continue to rebound relative to growth stocks.

Mr. Market doesn’t explain himself, but he does drop clues about preferences. Interpretation is mostly art, but it can be worthwhile when there are clear signs of trend changes. One approach for monitoring such events is comparing ETF pairs.

Global Portfolio Strategy Trend

US Bond Market Trend

US Inflation/Reflation Trend

US and Developed Markets' Equity Risk Appetite

Equity Risk Appetite

US Value Equities Trend

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

